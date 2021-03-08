WATERLOO — The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will hold a St. Patrick’s Day meal Saturday from 1:30 to 7 p.m. or until sold out.
The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, bread, and assorted desserts.
The cost is $11.50 for adults and $7 for children ages 11 and younger.
Due to very limited dine-in, the meal will be carryout only.
Delivery will be available in the Waterloo area by calling 920-478-4300.
The bar opens at 12:30 p.m. Call 920-478-2780 or contact any legion member for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.