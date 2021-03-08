WATERLOO — The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will hold a St. Patrick’s Day meal Saturday from 1:30 to 7 p.m. or until sold out.

The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, bread, and assorted desserts.

The cost is $11.50 for adults and $7 for children ages 11 and younger.

Due to very limited dine-in, the meal will be carryout only.

Delivery will be available in the Waterloo area by calling 920-478-4300.

The bar opens at 12:30 p.m. Call 920-478-2780 or contact any legion member for more information.

Load comments