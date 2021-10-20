WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced the Gala Benefit Concert by the Department of Music will return to a live audience in Young Auditorium.
The largest fundraiser of the year for the department, all proceeds benefit the music scholarship fund. The gala will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Young Auditorium with socially distanced seating. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. In addition to tickets, the department is raising scholarship funds for students through the Berres Brothers Coffee Fundraiser on behalf of the Delta Omicron student organization. Orders are due by Nov. 12 through the online order form located at https://uwwhitewater.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_02IZEJoYiZAvYkC.
An annual tradition, the Gala Benefit Concert features works from nearly every student ensemble in the department, from the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra to the clarinet ensemble. This year’s program will include selections from “The Nutcracker” arranged by Duke Ellington, “Polar Night” by Nebojsa Macura, and “Festiva Fanfare” by Brian Balmages.
Performers will return to the stage with the safety measures put in place by UW-Whitewater and the events team. Seating for the Gala Benefit Concert will be sold in seats of two with one seat left open in between. Attendees in larger groups will be able to move closer to each other during the performance to form their own “pod” section. In a typical year the Gala Benefit Concert produces more than $20,000 in scholarship funds for the department.
This year, in lieu of a silent auction at the event, the department is holding a pre-order coffee fundraiser on behalf of the student organization Delta Omicron. Organization President Dayna Hubbarrtt said, “It’s important to our organization that we support the efforts of the department in raising funds for our own scholarships.
As students, these funds are critical to ensure that we are able to remain focused on our educational experiences. We are proud to be part of this year’s gala fundraising efforts.”
The gala coffee fundraiser offers 10 ounce bags of Berres Brothers coffee, 2 pound bags of cappuccino flavors, hot chocolate and more. “It’s a great opportunity for family and friends of the department and beyond to get their holiday gift shopping done early,” said Dugan. “In considering the safety measures during the pandemic, this was a great alternative to our usual silent auction.”
