The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
When one says the word “library,” what do they think of? Bookshelves? Quiet reading nooks? What about cake pans, knitting needles, or build-your-own-robot kits?
Whether one needs outdoor games for a family reunion or a hole saw to finish building that birdhouse, one can save some bucks and borrow them from the library. Why? Libraries are all about access. Access to information, access to tools, access to resources and expertise…when one walks in the door looking for something, library staff hopes to provide it or find it in order to make life a little easier.
That’s why the libraries in Jefferson and Waukesha counties have added unique and helpful items to their collections for anyone to use. Each library offers different things, but with a library card, one can search and pick up any item they want, no matter which library owns it.
Ready to take a look at what the libraries have? Let’s start with items that are guaranteed to keep the summer fun going, like free adventure passes that allow a family to visit local zoos or museums. One can borrow family movie kits, projectors, DVD players, or portable movie screens to create their own outdoor movie theater and enjoy a family flick under the stars. The outdoor fun continues with yard games, like giant checkers and giant Jenga, from the Jefferson Public Library.
Want to get even more adventurous? Enjoy time out on the water when you borrow a kayak from Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra or pick up a pair of snowshoes from the Watertown Public Library when the cold weather blows. In spring, one can start a garden with packets of free seeds from the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
Get in touch with one's creative side at the library. Make some music on a ukulele, create something new with a craft kit, or dip into fiber arts with knitting and crochet materials for a new fiber project. If one is looking for something a bit more gadget-y, some libraries have tech items like tablets, GoPro cameras, Fitbits, STEM kits, tools like saws and nail pullers, and more.
Did any of these items catch your eye? Search for the phrase “café library of things” in our online catalog at cafelibraries.org or on the CAFÉ Libraries app to see the full list of unique items. One can also talk to a librarian about how to find an item. Remember, even if your home library doesn’t have an item one may want, one can still pick it up or order it because a library card works at all 24 libraries in Waukesha and Jefferson counties. Pretty cool, huh? Yeah, we think so too.
