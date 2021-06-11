JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is partnering with the Jefferson Public Library in offering technology help with a librarian. The assistance is available at the Jefferson Public Library on Wednesday, June 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. Contact the senior center to make an appointment.
A trip preview will be held on Thursday, June 17, for the following extended tours: America’s Canyon Country, On the Trail of the Pioneer Women, Thanksgiving in New York City, The Alaska Iditarod and the Sea Islands Value Tour. Sign up ahead. Trip incentives given. Picnic lunch served.
The bike ride group will be meeting on Thursday, June 17, at 9 a.m. No ride if raining.
Outside bingo will be held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tensfeldt Avenue. Cost is $2 for three cards for 10 games. Restrooms available. Tuesday bingo will be held at the senior center if there is lightening nearby.
Picnic lunch bunch is held on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park.
Scrunch meal (meal between lunch/supper) will be safely served on Monday, June 28, at 3 p.m. Sign up by June 25. Cost is $4. Menu includes sloppy joe sandwich, side, dessert and beverage.
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2, for eight games.
Easy Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. No cost for six games.
The Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
