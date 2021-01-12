JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library is offering a Cozy at Home Winter reading programs through Feb. 13.
The reading program is for adults and youth. Participants can enter for a chance to win a prize. More information is available in the library adult and youth departments or online at jeffersonwilibrary.org.
The library is starting a paper chain of kindness. Participants can perform small acts of kindness and let’s see how far the acts of kindness will go. Pick one of the Chain Links of Kindness and perform the task on it. Once it’s completed, initial it and attach it to the paper chain. Kindness prompts to take home are available in both the youth and adult departments.
January is a time to reflect on the new year and what one can do to make life a little less stressful and little brighter. Pick up a copy of the self-help kit and see what tips, books or apps might make 2021 a year of renewal and hope.
“Health Disparities and Race in the Time of COVID-19” is a virtual presentation by Dr. Damon Tweedy. It will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 on YouTube from Waukesha Public Library. Tweedy is the acclaimed author of The New York Times bestseller “Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflections on Race and Medicine” and is a professor at Duke University. He will discuss the topics of race and medicine as they intersect at the center of our national discussion during this historic pandemic.
To view the presentation, go to youtube.com/waukeshalibrary at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. This program will only be viewable live with no recording available afterward.
