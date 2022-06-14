JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will offer a mini golf day Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Fort Atkinson mini golf course at the King Pin course on Janesville Avenue.
Transportation and fees will be on one’s own. AFte4wards, the group, will be going to the Brickhouse Restaurant. Participants are asked to sign up ahead of the event.
A group is planning to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, for a hike at Rose Lake State Natural Area near Fort Atkinson. A carpool may be offered or one can drive themself to the area. The group likes to go out to eat afterwards for a social lunch. Let the center know if one is interested.
The easy bike riding group will meet on Thursday, June 16, at 9 a.m. at the senior center. There will be no ride if it is raining.
The ukulele group will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Science of Natural Healing Course will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with programs on lowering cholesterol naturally and treating high blood pressure naturally. Discussion will follow. Handout information is available.
Bingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the senior center if it is raining or the heat index is 95 or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available.
The bean bag game program will begin Wednesday, June 22, at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast first and then group play. Sign up ahead so the center can plan accordingly.
Bunco will be played on Monday, June 27, at 1 p.m. followed by a snack of chicken pasta salad and icebox strawberry dessert. Cost is $5. Sign up and pay by Friday, June 24.
The Milwaukee Gold Coast tour will be held on Wednesday, July 20. Cost is $125. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride at 8:45 a.m. The tour includes the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, a Milwaukee River/harbor boat tour and lunch at Sobelman’s Pub.
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
