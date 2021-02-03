WAUKEHSA — As the extent of the coronavirus outbreak eases in the area, ProHealth Care is loosening hospital visitation rules.
Effective immediately, one visitor per patient will be allowed at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. A patient should have the same visitor throughout a hospital stay, rather than a succession of different visitors.
Visitors will not be allowed for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and for those who are suspected of having the virus.
Two parents or guardians will continue to be allowed to visit patients in the neonatal intensive care unit. Up to three visitors are allowed for patients who are near the end of life.
All visitors must be 18 or older, and all visitors must wear a mask at all times within the hospitals. Visitors will be screened at the hospital entries. Anyone who has a fever or other signs of illness will be asked to leave.
Rules also are being revised for ProHealth Medical Group clinics. One family member or friend may now accompany patients during a clinic or outpatient office visit. Those accompanying a patient must be 18 or older, undergo a health screening upon entering the building, and wear a mask at all times. Two parents or guardians may accompany newborns.
Anyone who is feeling unwell is strongly encouraged not to visit a hospital or other health care facility unless it is to seek care.
The virus is still spreading widely in the community, and ProHealth Care encourages everyone to continue to take the precautions that have been proven to slow the spread – chiefly masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
