HORICON — The Shared Covenant Ministries United Methodist Men’s Group donated $150 to the St. Stephen’s Food Pantry in Horicon.

The combined parishes also donated $150 to the Mayville Food Pantry, $100 to People Against a Violent Environment in Beaver Dam, and $200 to St. Vincent de Paul emergency relief fund in Beaver Dam.

They are part of Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.

