JEFFERSON — Influenza or flu shots, are still available at the Jefferson County Health Department, located at 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson. The vaccine clinic is located on the lower level of the Health Department.
Appointments are needed and can be made at 920-674-7275. It is very important that everyone 6 months of age and older consider getting the flu vaccine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both respiratory illnesses can have serious health impacts on the individual.
Children’s flu vaccine is also available at the health department by appointment for children 6 months through 18 years of age who have Medical Assistance (Badger Care/Forward Health) or are uninsured. Appointments are required.
The health department has adult flu vaccine available for persons 19 years of age or older. The adult flu vaccine fee is $35 by cash or check, or no charge for individuals with Medicare Part B which is billable by the health department. The health department is unable to bill a Medicare HMO or Medicare Replacement Plan. Adults on Medical assistance will need to go to their medical provider or a local pharmacy to receive the adult flu vaccine. The vaccine is available by appointment.
Influenza can affect everyone, even healthy people. It is a viral infection that may be only a minor health issue for some, but can lead to hospitalizations and death for others. Those who are most at risk are the very young, elderly, or immunocompromised.
Flu vaccine is not recommended or approved for children younger than 6 months of age or people who have had a severe allergic reaction to any component of the flu vaccine. If one has an allergy to eggs or any ingredient in the vaccine, or if one ever had Guillain-Barre Syndrome, talk with a doctor before getting the flu vaccine. Everyone else who is at least 6 months of age may get a flu vaccine this season. It is especially important for some people to get vaccinated:
• People who are at high risk of developing serious complications (like pneumonia) if they get sick with the flu
• People who have certain medical conditions, including asthma, diabetes, and chronic lung disease
• Pregnant women
• Children younger than 5 years (and especially those younger than 2)
• People 65 years and older are also at high risk of complications
• Health care personnel
• People who live with or care for infants who are less than 6 months old
• People who live with or care for others who are at high risk of developing serious complications because of certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, and chronic lung disease
The best way to protect oneself, family, and the community against the flu is to get vaccinated each year. When more people get vaccinated against the flu, less flu can spread through that community.
For best protection, flu vaccination should begin soon after the vaccine becomes available in order to help prevent any influenza from spreading among a community. However, flu vaccination is still beneficial for as long as flu viruses are circulating.
Because of this, the flu vaccine will continue to be offered until the end of February. Remember, it takes up to two weeks after receiving the vaccine to build immunity, so if one becomes exposed to the flu within those two weeks one may still get sick.
For an appointment or more information about influenza or the flu vaccine, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 920-674-7275.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.