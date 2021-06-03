The eight annual benefit rummage sale will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at N9688 Turke Lane, Watertown.
All sales and donation money will be given to Laura Schultz and her family.
Laura Schultz was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall of 2020.
She has completed chemotherapy, had surgery and will begin radiation treatment.
In addition to the rummage sale items, there will be a raffle for two, one-of-a-kind wooden items that have been donated to the benefit from a local artisan.
A color nail consultant has also donated 50% of her sales through Sunday to the Schultz family. There will be sets available at the rummage sale for purchase.
There will also be handmade tote bags that are breast cancer themed in addition to some sport themed bags.
