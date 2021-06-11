OCONOMOWOC — Shorehaven’s Service League of Volunteers are partnering with the Oconomowoc American Legion Post 91 to collect retired (unserviceable) tattered or faded American flags for proper disposal. Collection will be from Monday, Flag Day, June 14 through Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

The American Legion is recognized as an experienced group in flag disposal and flag retirement ceremonies. According to the United States Flag Code: “The American Flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

The public can bring their retired American flags to Forgotten Treasures Resale Boutique on the Shorehaven campus at 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc on Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Kris Gallert, manager of volunteer services, at 262-567-8341 ext. 1123.

