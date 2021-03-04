HARTFORD — The United Vietnam Veterans will hold a sports show March 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hartford Town Hall, 3360 County Highway K, Hartford. The buy-sell-trade show is open to the public.

Admission is $3. Children under the age of 12 are free with admission of an adult.

New and used fishing and hunting items will include fishing lures, fishing rods and reels, tip ups, ice augers, duck and good decoys and calls, blinds, binoculars, gun cleaning kits, Nascar, snowmobile helmets, antlers, boat anchors and boat seats.

Food and beverages will be available.

For more information, call Bob Krueger at 920-386-2134 or Dan Kutzke 920-625-3391.

