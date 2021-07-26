Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Aug. 23.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Aug. 23 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad, poppy seed torte and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 — Meatloaf, red beans and rice, corn, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Aug. 26 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, watermelon slice, cookie, and dinner roll.

Friday, Aug. 27 — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, broccoli cuts, Alelxander torte, pineapple tidbits, and sliced bread.

