Rainbow Hospice celebrates National Hospice, Palliative Care Month

Rainbow Hospice is celebrating National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. The Rainbow Palliative Care team includes, from left, back row, Laura Fritz, nurse practitioner; Jessica McPhillips, triage/intake specialist, Shannon Finger, palliative social worker/chaplain; front row, Tracy Hildebrandt, director of admission and palliative care, Katie Spors, nurse practitioner; and Joani Robertson, palliative registered nurse case manager.

 Contributed

JOHNSON CREEK — On the heels of the recent proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers, Rainbow Hospice Care, one of the state’s few remaining independent and non-profit hospices is celebrating National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

During November, Rainbow Hospice honors the doctors, nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counselors, and volunteers who are making a huge difference in the lives of the seriously ill patients and families they serve. These special clinicians and caregivers have always played an important role when it comes to preventing unnecessary suffering, but the impact they’re making now, during the midst of a global pandemic, is even more profound.

“We take our responsibility to care for the most vulnerable among us very seriously and want the community to know we will always be here when you need us most,” said Karen Lacke Carrig, president and CEO of Rainbow Hospice Care. “We are honored that thousands of patients and families have placed their trust in Rainbow Hospice Care since 1990.”

