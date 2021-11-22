OCONOMOWOC — Author and storyteller Rochelle Pennington will present “The Historic Christmas Tree Ship” Thursday, Dec. 2 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Lake Terrace Clubhouse at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.
A lunch and performance is $30. The true account of Captain Schuenemann and his schooner is considered the “most loved story of the Great Lakes” over the past century. The story has inspired paintings, poems, six different Christmas Tree Ship songs, television programs, a musical performed all over the country titled “The Christmas Schooner,” and a new Christmas Tree Ship sailed by the Great Lakes Coast Guard each holiday season as a living memorial.
“It is a story which exemplifies the best of humanity,” said Pennington. “At its heart we find courage, love, generosity, heroism, and the importance of family. The moment I first heard the story of the Christmas Tree Ship, I understood why it had endeared itself to so many people over the years and was still being shared a century later.”
Lunch includes honey glazed ham with cheddar mashed potatoes and candied carrots, with a fresh baked dinner roll. Dessert will include a dark chocolate cherry parfait. Cash or check payments and registration must be in by Wednesday.
The event takes place at 1380 W. Wisconsin Ave., Door # 7, on the Shorehaven campus. Call 262-354-1375 or email jhalliburton@lho.org to register.
