To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 23 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre; 1 p.m., wizard

Tuesday, May 24 — 9 to 11 a.m., Claire’s Mending; 9:30 a.m., Caring Crafter’s; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead 1 p.m., Volunteer Awards

Wednesday, May 25 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor

Thursday, May 26 – 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, May 27 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, May 28 – Closed

Sunday, May 29 — 1 p.m., public euchre

