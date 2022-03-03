Author Corey Geiger to present in Johnson Creek

JOHNSON CREEK — The Friends of the Johnson Creek Library announce that local author Corey Geiger will be presenting tales from his book “On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture” at the Johnson Creek Community Center on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and all guests will enjoy free cheese samples from Hoard’s Dairyman Creamery, along with desserts and beverages.
Geiger’s book, “On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture,” follows the history of his family matriarch Anna Satorie, who was the sole owner of her family’s homestead in an era before it was commonplace for women to own property. Later, she married John Burich and together they continued to improve her farm.
Geiger’s book explores the history of his family as it is connected the farm and land. In the first nine months of the book’s release, copies sold to all 50 states and six countries.
“We are very excited to have Corey join us,” said Pat Giese, president of the Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library. “Corey is a world-renown journalist in the agricultural world, sharing vital agricultural information and farm stories with people around the world. Now he’s sharing his family farm’s story through his new book.”
Geiger is the current editor of Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, published in Fort Atkinson by W.D. Hoard and Sons Co. The Jefferson County institution was founded in 1870 by W.D. Hoard, who later founded Hoard’s Dairyman magazine in 1885 and was then elected Wisconsin’s 16th governor in 1888. Geiger joined the editorial team in 1995 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is the seventh person to serve as the lead editor since Governor Hoard.
In Geiger’s editorial role at Hoards, he has expanded the dairy magazine’s market to include Hoard’s Dairyman China which joined its English, Japanese and Spanish editions. He has spoken to professional audiences in Canada, China, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and 20 U.S. states.
During his appearance at the Johnson Creek Community Center, Geiger will be bringing selections from his book to full life with his lively story telling talents. Books will be available for purchase for signing or individuals are welcome to bring their own pre-purchased book for Geiger to sign.
The program will be held Johnson Creek Community Center located at 417 Union St., Johnson Creek, and is free to attend.
