FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum announced the end of their sale of Roger and Sandra Anderson hybrid intersectional peonies. Two new, unique breeds of Anderson peonies are for sale and can only be found at the Hoard Historical Museum. They are not available anywhere else and have never been for sale before.
The peonies for sale are the W.D. Hoard and Mary C. Hoard.
W.D. Hoard, is named after Gov. William D. Hoard who was the founder of the Daily Jefferson County Union and Hoards Dairyman Magazine. He also served as the 16th Wisconsin governor. W.D. Hoard first bloomed in 2006. It has red blooms that are 5-6 inches wide with a lovely fragrance. The plants are roughly 28 inches tall by 36 inches wide.
Mary C. Hoard, is named after Fort Atkinson’s Mary Hoard. It also first bloomed in 2006 and has medium pink flowers that are 3 — 4 inches wide. Mary C. Hoard is a unique peony since not every bloom is the same. Some blooms have inner white petals while others have darker pink petals. These plants will grow to approximately 26 inches tall by 26 inches wide.
Roger and Sandra Andersons donated the peonies to the museum to be used as a fundraiser for the museum.
Funds raised from the peony sale will be used to support the Hoard Historical Museum, particularly for the gardens of the museum.
Orders for peonies will be closing Saturday. This is the last time that individuals will be able to purchase these peonies direct from the Hoard Historical Museum.
Buyers may select up to three peony plants to purchase (maximum two of each type) and will be purchasing a bare root division with multiple buds. Plants must be paid-in-full at the time of order.
All purchases must be picked up at the museum; the museum will not ship any plants to buyers.
The museum does not guarantee any plant. Contact the museum for any questions or to obtain an order form.
Those who purchased a peony may pick it up from the museum on Friday, Sept. 10, or Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both days.
In order to ensure the healthiest peony plant, orders cannot be shipped or held past Sept. 16.
Plants must be planted soon after pick-up to allow the plant to begin to establish itself before winter.
New peony owners will also receive planting and care instructions for their plants. W.D. Hoard plants are $225 per plant and Mary C. Hoard plants are $175 per plant.
Hoard Historical Museum and Fort Atkinson Historical Society members receive a discount and have also received advanced notice of the sale.
Call the Hoard Historical Museum at 920-563-7769 for more information.
The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.