JEFFERSON — Carbon monoxide is the most common cause of deadly poisonings. Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, poison gas that results in many deaths every year and makes thousands sick.
Jefferson County has recently experienced three carbon monoxide poisonings, one of which resulted in death. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be prevented with a simple carbon monoxide detector and routine checks to ensure its proper function.
Jefferson County Health Department is asking all residents and employers to check the carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and workplaces this February.
It is important for our community members to know the signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. These include shortness of breath, headache, impaired coordination, nausea or vomiting, dizziness and loss of consciousness. Fetuses, infants, elderly people, and people with anemia or with a history of heart or respiratory disease can be especially susceptible.
If one sees anyone experiencing these symptoms, or one suspects themself of CO poisoning, move to fresh air and call 911 immediately. High levels of carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes, and quick action can save a life.
One out of four Wisconsin residents do not have CO detectors in their home. There should be a working CO detector on every floor of a residence. Some smoke detectors do have carbon monoxide detectors in them, so check for “CO” or “carbon monoxide” listed on the detector. Per Wisconsin state law, it is a landlord’s responsibility to provide and maintain carbon monoxide detectors in a rental property.
Contact a landlord to have a carbon monoxide detector installed or fixed.
To help prevent poisoning, install battery-operated or battery back-up CO detectors near sleeping areas in a home. Test CO detectors when changing the time on clocks each spring and fall.
Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually by a professional, and don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented. Never use a generator in an enclosed area, always run the generator outside at least 20 feet from a home, and never run a car in an enclosed space.
If the CO detector sounds, leave the home immediately and call 911.
