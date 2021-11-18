A two-story ranch home owned by Jeremy and Heather Demos will be among the homes featured in the 27th annual Holiday Parade of Homes. The event is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program and will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The event will feature six homes and a bonus location. The homes and bonus location open for viewing include Jeremy and Heather Demos, 1501 Country Club Lane; Brian and Bonnie Hertel, 612 Oakwood Lane; James and Rebecca Carney, 209 S. Washington St.; Jill Kube, 624 Autumn Crest Drive; Trevor and Leslie Thomas, 1407 Richards Ave.; Jill Nadeau, 205-207 S. Washington St.; and a bonus location of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 615 Jones St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program. Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Family Connections, formerly the Watertown Family Center.
Tickets can be purchased at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the featured homes on event day.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Thomas home.
Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
The Demos home at 1501 Country Club Lane, is located off the back nine of the Watertown Country Club.
This red brick colonial home, built in 1969, features a spacious three-season room with a panoramic view of the early morning sunrise. An expansive kitchen features custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. On the second floor they turned a small fourth bedroom into a surprisingly inviting laundry room. This doubles as a craft room with a large butcher block countertop.
Warm and cozy living and family rooms invite visitors to enjoy rustic country style Christmas décor. There will be many decorative trees throughout the house.
There will be a display of a sprawling metropolis of a Christmas village in the three-season room. This yearly tradition grows each year as they add new houses and shops.
Every year the Demos family makes a trip to select a special, second Christmas tree for the children to decorate on their own. This turns out to be an eclectic combination of their three children’s different personalities as they each claim a portion of the tree for their own special decorations.
