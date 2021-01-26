St. Paul's enters parental choice program

IXONIA — St. Paul’s Lutheran School in rural Ixonia, located on Gopher Hill Road and County Highway SC, has entered into the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program.
The school constructed 20 years ago, has been remodeled with additional plans on the drawing board. A blossoming Early Childhood Ministryfills almost half of the building. Infants, toddlers, and pre-schoolers make the hallways sound and look different. Rooms for the infants and toddlers have been re-furbished so that they serve well for these little ones.
Another change is the addition of a full-time ECM Director Jessica Trexler who leads a staff of six care givers.
The 2021-2022 school year will bring Leah Gillespie to the country campus. Five-year-old kindergarteners will be her focus.
The coming school year will also have changes in faculty with a new third and fourth grade teacher and a new fifth and sixth grade teacher, who will also serve as principal.
The new school year will have some other changes, some that may even be seen on the outside. New classroom spaces will be created as the ECM portion of the overall children’s ministry requires more space.
The outside will also look different soon as an ECM center is on the drawing board. One outside change that isn’t very visible is the new nature trail through the woods which stand on two sides of the school building.
Enrollment for the WPCP program begins Feb. 1. Pre-school and K5 round-ups will also take place in February.
For more information, call 920-261-5589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.