To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, March 22 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., book/puzzle exchange; 1 p.m., bingo.

Tuesday, March 23 – Closed.

Wednesday, March 24 - Open, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 – Open, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 26 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking.

Saturday, March 27 - Closed

Sunday, March 28 - Closed

