JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center holiday party will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 6. Bon Ton Bakery will be serving a Swiss steak dinner and there will be entertainment by Denny Diamond. Cost is $10 and tickets go on sale on Monday, Nov. 1.
Day of the Dead is a Hispanic – Catholic culture holiday celebrated in association with All Saints Day – on Tuesday. Family and friends gather and serve Pan de Muertos (dead bread). There will be a short presentation at 3 p.m. Tuesday to learn about this holiday. Treats will be served.
The fifth annual “Oh What Fun!” fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 6. There will be a drive thru brat and hot dog sale and raffle. Oktoberfest brats and Nathan Hot Dog meals will be served beginning at 11 a.m. until they are gone. This event will be held rain or shine.
The book discussion group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday. The group will be reviewing the book “In God We Trust – All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepard. This book was the idea for the movie “A Christmas Story.” The book is available at the library. No book group will be held in December.
The Write Your Own Story group meets at 10 a.m. Thursday. The topic is “Tried Once Never Again.” Start a journal and write down some reminisce items. This topic is not your ordinary one but one can only imagine what could be written. Everyone is welcome to come and listen to the stories and enjoy a Bon Ton Bakery treat.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards.
