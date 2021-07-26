The Watertown Historical Society will hold its ice cream and homemade cake social on Sunday, Aug. 8 on the Octagon House grounds.
The annual event will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Back by popular request will be the First Brigade Civil War Band for an afternoon performance. The original Brigade Civil War Band, Third Division 15th Army Corp. marched with General Sherman in his campaign during the Civil War.
Seven-Up Bottling, Hafemeister Funeral Home, Marie Dobbratz (in memory of Ray), Dodge-Jefferson Genealogical Society and Reiss Industry Inc. will sponsor the band’s performance.
The Octagon House is located at 919 Charles St. and is open from noon to 3 pm. every day but Tuesdays in July and August.
Tours of the house and First Kindergarten in America are conducted hourly. Tours will be held throughout the day of the social and band concert. The public is invited.
Benches will be provided by the Watertown Park and Recreation Department and community residents can bring lawn chairs.
Band members will have recorded music from both Confederate and Union music on sale.
In case of rain, the event will be held at Turner Hall.
For more information, call 920-261-2796.
