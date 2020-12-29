Weblos, Scouts perform holiday service project

Pack 111 and Boy Scout Troop 11 combined to perform Troop 11’s holiday community service project by providing 20 Christmas Stockings for families in Watertown.
The stockings were distributed as a special treat through the Weekend Food to Go & Grow Program of Watertown before the December winter school break. The stockings contained fun items for the children such as a card game, an educational workbook, crayons, bubbles, glow bracelets, an activity book, candy treats, and modeling clay. In addition, there were family necessities that included tissue, tape, batteries, and a bandage dispenser.
Each of the 50 children served by the program also received a new toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste. This is the sixth year that Troop 11 has done the stocking stuffer. Through the generosity of Troop 11’s Scout families, the Troop collected enough donations for the stockings.
The Weekend Food to Go and Grow program was started in Watertown in 2011 by the Shared Community Mission Group, which is an ecumenical group of lay and clergy volunteers. Weekend Food to Go and Grow provides a weekly duffel bag of nutritious food for hungry kindergarten children and their families in Watertown over the weekend during the school year.
In addition, they have emergency food packages ready to go for families that find themselves homeless or in emergency need of food. Since 2011, more than 350 families have received weekend bags during the school years, with 19,220 meals for children being provided for. The group has packed 7,280 food bags with nutritious balanced meals over eight years.
Troop 11 meets each Monday at the First Congregational Church and its charter is held by the Watertown Rotary Club. Currently, most troop meetings are done remotely. All young men who have completed fifth grade or are between the ages 11 to 17 can visit and join Boy Scout Troop 11. Scouts BSA has opened Scouts to girls. Pack 111 had two young girls in their pack. Although there is no Scout Girl Troop in Watertown, girls interested in creating a troop can contact either the Scoutmaster of Troop 11, John Schloemer at 920-261-5039 or the Potawatomi Council at 262-544-4881. Girl troops are separate from the Boy Scout Troops, but, Troop 11 would sponsor the Girl Troop and share resources.
