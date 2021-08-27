JEFFERSON — The senior center kitchen band will meet again at the Jefferson Senior Center starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The group sits around the piano and keeps a beat to music played either on the piano or pre-recorded. One can bring their own “noisemaker” or something to keep a beat or there are plenty of instruments at the center.
Also on Wednesday, after the practice, ice cream will be served. The group will also meet on Sept. 8 and 22.
The write your own story group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. This month’s topic: “School Days: parties, class clowns, treats, best teaches and gym class.” There will be coffee or lemonade and a Bon Ton Bakery treat.
The book discussion group will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. It will be reviewing the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. The book is available at the local public library.
Pole walking group will meet on Friday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m. One can walk with the use of light weight, metal poles with rubber tips on the bottom. This type of walking is great for upper and lower body. The senior center has poles to use. Call if interested.
The bike riding group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. The group leaves from the senior center for a 45-minute bike ride. No ride if raining.
Memory Café will be held at the Jefferson Public Library on Monday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early stage memory loss and their care partner. To register call 920-674-7733.
Bingo will be indoors beginning in September. Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers who would like to call bingo once a month – on the second and fourth Tuesdays. This would be a two-hour commitment – with 14 games played. There is a break after game seven. Staff will have everything one needs. A microphone will be used. Contact Sheila Frohmader if interested.
Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program can provide information to apply for energy assistance. To see if one qualifies, call 920-568-0604.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.