Dear Readers: With fall and winter weather on its way, now is the time to pull out your comforters to see if they need to be cleaned. Your cotton, synthetic and rayon comforters get dirty or might be stale from being stored in a closet. So first check the care labels to know exactly what you need to use to get them cleaned and the right way to do the job. Some comforters might need to be dry-cleaned.
If you see that they just need a fast fix, you can freshen the comforter in the dryer on the cool-air setting. Include a fabric-softener sheet for freshening.
But, if they need to be cleaned, first spot-treat or presoak stained or soiled comforters. Then wash for around five minutes in cold to warm water on the delicate cycle with detergent and oxygen bleach (if the label says it’s OK). Dry comforters on a low heat (if OK) or hang to dry. — Heloise
More moving hints
Dear Heloise: I just read your post about moving and would like to add a couple of tips.
I always pack a “first open” box with toiletries, bath and dish soap, toilet paper, towels and washcloths. Thanks for your kind column, Heloise! — Lynn D., Springfield, Ohio
© 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Stinky popcorn
Dear Heloise: I love making popcorn, but if it burns, the smell lingers for days in the microwave. How can I get rid of that awful odor? — A reader, via email
Readers, to remove this stink, fill a large (4-cup) microwave-safe bowl with 1 cup of water and 1/4 cup of white household vinegar. You can also sprinkle some of your favorite spice, such as cinnamon. Bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Then allow it to remain inside for 10 to 15 minutes to cool down. Remove the bowl and wipe down the walls with a paper towel. Leave the door open to air it out. — Heloise
Ballpoint pen ink stains
Dear Heloise: I have done this for years, and I saw your hint for removing an ink stain. Take the cheapest hair spray you have and spray the ink spot. Blot with clean paper towels or a cloth. If it doesn’t all come out, try again until it is gone. I have used this forever. My sister and I loved your mom, and you, too. — Shirlee in Ohio
Shirlee, I have received lots of mail from readers who also use hair spray on ink stains, and find it effective to do the job of removing this stain. I also use hair spray for this stain removal. — Heloise
Another dryer safety suggestion
Dear Heloise: Such great suggestions you shared on dryer safety from fires. One more to add is to have an annual service call by a professional dryer service company. They can completely check dryer vents and all areas of the dryer for safety. This will not only ensure our dryers are safe from fire, but ensure they are running efficiently with no vent buildup and actually save us money! Thanks so much for all you do to keep us informed in so many ways and areas! — Carolyn Bebee in Maine
© 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.