JEFFERSON — At this time, programs at the Jefferson Public Library are scheduled to be in-person. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program.
The library is holding a fund raising campaign to install a StoryWalk® along the walking path at the Meadow Springs conservancy. The library needs another $1,500 to meet its fundraising goal. This fund-raising event runs through Feb. 18 with installation to begin in the spring.
StoryWalk® promotes literacy and physical activity while encouraging interaction with nature. The City of Jefferson is developing 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club to add housing and a nature conservancy with a mile-long paved walking path.
Contributions can be mailed to Jefferson Public Library, Attn: StoryWalk® Campaign, 321 S. Main Street, Jefferson, WI 53549.
The library is inviting the community to share their stories and record a conversation with a family member or friend through the Bridges Library System’s “Gathering and Sharing Stories” initiative. Bridges has partnered with StoryCorps, a national oral history non-profit, to record and preserve community stories.
All stories are recorded with a trained librarian facilitator. Recordings can then be added to the StoryCorps Archive and Library of Congress or kept private based on the participants’ wishes. Whatever the interview pair decides, they will receive their own audio copy of the interview.
If interested in participating in the StoryCorps project, contact Minda Maurer at mmaurer@jeffersonwilibrary.org, 920-674-7733, extension 202, or visit the library website StoryCorps page.
The winter reading program, Chill Out & Read, runs through Feb. 28.
A Valentine’s Day cards take ‘n make will be held Feb. 7 and Valentine Hot Cocoa Bombs take ‘n make will be Feb. 10. Both are available while supplies last.
Adult programs include the Fiber Arts Craft Group that will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Learn how to make spiced drinks and Chai Feb. 21. Participants will need to provide the liquids.
Preschool programs include storytime from 10 to 10:45 a.m. every Wednesday.
There will be a kids (ages 6-11) yarn art take ‘n make Feb. 21.
Teen programs (ages 12-18) will include Smash Book Starter Kit starting Feb. 21. Smash Books are journals meant for spontaneous creation.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet Feb. 8, the second Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m. To attend virtually, contact the library 920-674-7733 for the meeting link.
