Bank of Lake Mills donates to YMCA

Bank of Lake Mills made its annual donation to the Watertown Area YMCA in the amount of $5,000 to support youth sports program which includes flag football, volleyball, and basketball.
The YMCA is committed to helping all youth reach their full potential. Youth sports programs at the Y turn a child’s excitement and passion for sports into a positive outlet to gain new skills, develop a sense of team and connect with positive role models. These programs promote healthy habits that they will carry with them throughout their lives.
“Bank of Lake Mills is committed to not only serving our customers, but also the communities it serves. The Watertown Area YMCA is a perfect example of an organization that has a positive community impact, and we know that this donation will support the health and wellness of children,” said Kristi Rejret, Bank of Lake Mills marketing director. “The bank has always and will continue to support community programs that help build strong, vibrant, and healthy neighborhoods.”
The Watertown Area YMCA depends on financial gifts to do its vital work so that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has an opportunity to receive the support and guidance to learn, grow and thrive.
“This past year has been especially challenging for the youth in our community,” said Kay Nord, Watertown Area YMCA branch executive director. “Now more than ever, children need to be active and connect with their peers in a safe and welcoming environment.
“ This generous donation from Bank of Lake Mills gives the Y the resources to ensure all youth in our community have the opportunity to discover their personal best, have fun and be part of a team. We could not do this alone.”
Bank of Lake Mills has locations at 400 Bernard St., Watertown and 136 .E Madison St., Lake Mills.
The YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
They reach out to families throughout the community to provide opportunities they may not otherwise have.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.