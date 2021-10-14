CLYMAN — An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and bake sale is set for Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Clyman Lions Hall, with proceeds going to the Clyman Fire and EMS Association.

The event will feature home made potato pancakes, pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, home made donuts, juice, milk and coffee.

Adults ages 11 and older can eat for $8 and children ages three to 10 are $4. Children under three eat free.

