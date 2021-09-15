The annual Kraemer Make-a-Wish golf outing hit a new record this year, raising $39,200 for the organization.

Over the past 26 years, the golf outing has raised more than $400,000 for the Make-a-Wish of Wisconsin.

This year’s event was held Aug. 7 at the Watertown Country Club.

There was a two-hour rain delay a 3 1/2 hour power outage and a severe storm that washed out the golf halfway through the event.

There were 124 golfers in attendance who enjoyed course events, dinner, raffles and silent auction, along with a putting contest.

Three families that were Make a Wish recipients were in attendance. Charlie Kuehl of Madison was the guest speaker.

