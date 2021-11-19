BEAVER DAM — As part of its next phase of community health and well-being efforts, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has announced the creation of a Community Health Stipend Program. The intent of the program is to support local not-for-profit organizations actively working to develop new ideas or enhance existing projects that improve the health of residents of Dodge County and beyond.
“We believe that engaged, community well-being work is best performed by those closest to the issues,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam chief administrative officer. “As we align our organizational community health efforts with the goals outlined in the new Community Health Implementation Strategy, one way to begin efficiently addressing these issues is to provide funds to our local partners. We’re very excited about what lies ahead for Dodge County.”
The 2021 Community Health Implementation Strategy was formulated from the results of MMC-BD’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment for Dodge County and will soon be released publicly.
Priorities identified by the report include alcohol and substance abuse, behavioral health, chronic disease prevention and social determinants of health.
Organizations interested in applying for the stipends, which can range from $1,000 to $10,000, can do so at www.bdch.com/stipend through Nov. 30. The Community Health Sub-Committee of the MMC-BD Community Advisory Board will review applications and determine which requests are approved.
For more information about the stipend program, call 920-356-6547.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.