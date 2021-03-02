The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
As the the country reaches the one-year mark of the start of the pandemic, many may be looking back on what has changed this year. For many, this includes the loss of a job. This year, libraries across Jefferson County and the state of Wisconsin have stepped up with creative solutions for job seekers, including new online tools that are free to use with a library card. If one is searching for work, here are a few of the options offered by your library.
Before one can get the job they want, they need to make sure they have the skills for it. Gale Courses are online, go-at-your-own-pace classes led by professional instructors that can help one amp up job qualifications.
With more than 360 class options, there is something for everyone who needs to expand their knowledge and skills for the workforce. In 2020, there were more than 3,700 registrations for classes such as Introduction to Microsoft Excel, Speed Spanish, Accounting Fundamentals, Creating WordPress Websites, and more. A full course list is at www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/classes.
Crafting the perfect resume and cover letter is always a challenging aspect of job hunting. Many resume templates and online review services cost money, and there aren’t many free choices. With a library card, one has other options.
In three simple steps, one can create a resume with the templates and resume builder on Cypress Resume.
One can also get personal feedback on a cover letter or resume with the newest online tool, HelpNow. Find these free resources, as well as state job and unemployment information, on the Job Seeker Resources page on the website: www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/job-seeker-resources.
Libraries provide a helping hand. By offering essential tools for job seekers, a library helps individuals succeed, and contributes to the growth and recovery of the communities through this turbulent time.
