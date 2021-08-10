Quality antiques and vintage collectibles will be featured alongside custom artwork and unique crafts designed by local artisans at the sixth annual Octagon House Antique & Artisan Show set for Saturday, Sept. 18 on the grounds of the historic Octagon House Museum, 919 Charles St., Watertown.
The event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Highlights of the day will include a silent auction filled with quality antique and vintage items, guided tours of the Octagon House Museum at $5 per person, live music by Tapestry from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and seasonal produce and decorations will be for sale. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place Sunday, Sept. 19.
A $5 cover charge to enter the museum grounds is requested of adults 18 and older to help support museum operations, and lunch will be sold onsite by Maria’s taco truck.
The historical society is seeking donations of quality antique or vintage items in good condition to be sold during the silent auction.
Past donations have included antique furniture such as rocking chairs and Victorian parlor tables, Watertown memorabilia, dishware, vintage clocks, frames, and artwork.
Space also remains available for antique dealers and artists to reserve vendor stalls.
All donations to the historical society – whether an item or monetary – are tax deductible.
To donate an antique or vintage item to the silent auction or to register as a vendor, call Melissa Lampe at 920-248-0616 or email melissa.lampe@charter.net.
Questions may also be directed to Scott Robertson at 920-285-3775 or scottrobertson413@yahoo.com. Vendor registration forms may also be found on the Octagon House Museum website at www.octagonhousemuseum.org.
The Octagon House Museum is owned and operated by the Watertown Historical Society. Completed in 1854, the five-story solid brick Octagon House was built by pioneer settler John Richards and was the largest single-family residence built in Wisconsin prior to the Civil War. The museum grounds are also home to the First Kindergarten in America, a restored pioneer-era barn, a miniature model of the Octagon House and the Watertown History Center which houses the museum gift shop and rotating local historical displays.
