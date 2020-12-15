MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2021. To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email by Monday, March 15, 2021.
Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth through 4-H, development and leadership in 4-H, academic performance and future educational goals.
To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2021-2022 academic school year. Scholarship winners from previous years are not eligible to receive a second 4-H Foundation scholarship.
The application is a one-page resume and a one page cover letter, both of which give the 4-H youth a chance to share their 4-H achievements, as well as their future plans. Applicants are asked to treat this process as if applying for a job.
Cover letters and resumes must be submitted as one PDF document and emailed to scholarships@wis4hfoundation.org. For detailed information about what to include and how to prepare the application documents, 4-H youth can visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships.
A panel of experienced youth educators will screen the applications and select finalists. Applications chosen as finalists will be ranked by a second panel comprised of 4-H and youth development experts. The 4-H Foundation will assign available scholarships to the top-ranking applications based on scholarship criteria.
Applicants who are awarded scholarships will be notified by postal letter and email in May.
