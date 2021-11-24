Live Nativity set at St. Luke's

Live Nativity presentations will be held in Watertown again this year, officials of the four Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran churches, have announced.
The Live Nativity will be held Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, South Third and Clark streets.
The presentations will be held every half hour from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The presentations are about 15 minutes in length. An interpreter for the hearing impaired will sign the presentations from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
After each presentation those attending will be invited to the adjacent cafeteria to enjoy cookies and beverages. The presentations and the social period following each of them are free of charge.
The annual event is an opportunity for the community to get into the Christmas season and to help spread the true meaning of the season.
The Live Nativity will tell the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, the true focus of the Christmas season.
Together the four WELS churches in Watertown coordinate and produce the presentations. The four churches are St. John’s, St. Luke’s, St. Mark’s, and Trinity.
A specially constructed manger scene will be the focal point of all of the presentations.
It will be located on the south end of the St. Luke’s parking lot, giving plenty of room for parking by those attending as well as a wide seating and standing area for those attending.
The Live Nativity has grown in popularity over the years and attendance now exceeds 1,400 people.
The presentations will include Christmas songs and narratives proclaiming the birth of Christ. The costumes are sewn and maintained by members of the participating churches.
Over the years the Live Nativity has grown in scope and this year the tradition of having live animals on the site will continue.
A variety of animals will be available for close viewing. One of the most popular animals available for viewing will be camels. Others that will be adjacent to the stage include a donkey, calf, goats, sheep and other farm animals.
Children are especially encouraged to see these animals before and after each presentation.
In addition to the live animals, after each presentation, those attending are encouraged to enjoy homemade cookies and refreshments in the adjacent school cafeteria.
The cafeteria area and two adjacent classrooms will be transformed into areas where games from the era of Christ’s birth, will be available as will an opportunity for telling of Christmas stories and offering arts and crafts activities.
These areas are staffed by members of the participating congregations and will portray activities from the year of Christ’s birth.
The committee coordinating the Live Nativity said, “There is nothing more beautiful than sharing the story of the birth of Christ and this Live Nativity is an excellent opportunity for young and old alike to see the story of Jesus’ birth come to life on the Nativity stage.
“Each year we are overwhelmed by the large numbers of people who turn out to share this special message, and we’re confident it will be bigger and better than ever this year.
“Sharing the Christmas story and then partaking in cookies and beverages in a social setting is a perfect way to put some focus on the real meaning of Christmas,” the committee added.
