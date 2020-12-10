The Watertown Elks Lodge will hold Breakfast with Santa, drive-thru style, Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles for safety reasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-thru breakfast will be held in the parking lot across from the Elks Lodge along Second and Third streets, entering from Jones Street by the Watertown City Hall.
The first 200 participants will receive goodie bags for children and a hot breakfast to go.
Christmas trees will be set up, with additional decorations, the Watertown Players singing carols, and carols on speakers. All volunteers on site will have face coverings and practice safety procedures to make this a safe activity.
Free digital photos will be taken with Santa, Mrs. Claus and helpers.
Fresh cut Christmas trees will be sold from noon to 3 p.m., sponsored by CW Christmas Trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.