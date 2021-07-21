JOHNSON CREEK — The Village Johnson Creek will host late summer rummage sales Aug. 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in participating can contact Carol O’Neil, at caroljo@tds.net or call 920-699-3682.
Address and information about the sales will be added to the list. All information needs to be received by Aug. 16.
Information about sales needs to include name, address, email address if available, teaser items to encourage people to attend and days and times if different from the listing above. A listing of sales will be sent to all participating and to those requesting a list.
Also that weekend, The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will hold a used books sale to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The book sale will be held at the Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union St.
The local chapter of Catholic Financial Life will be partnering with the library friends. Offered will be hundreds of gently used books, fiction and non-fiction, for adults and children. A large assortment of compact disc’s will also be available for purchase.
A bag sale will be offered on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Ice cream treats will also be sold.
Several businesses and non-profits will have food for sale and special events. This information will be included along with the listing of sales.
