The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
Almost every Friday on the Bridges Library System’s Facebook page, we host a “Friday Book Chat” and ask a reading/book question for others to answer, such as “Which book character inspires you?” A few weeks ago, we asked, “How did reading benefit you in 2020?” One person responded: “Books took me to places I wasn’t able to travel to this year.” Another response was: “It kept me sane. It allowed me to escape the topsy-turvy world for at least a few hours each evening.” Do you know what your answer would be?
The responses we received have a common theme: reading is an escape, an open door, a safe space.
As winter and the pandemic continues, and one navigates a new year, here are three ways to embrace reading as a healthy hobby in 2021:
• Start at the library. Whether you browse the library shelves and book displays, request items through our online catalog, use curbside pickup to take home a stack of books, or ask a librarian for reading recommendations, the library is your No. 1 stop for books and other reading material. Plus, it’s free! Check out what’s available on the CAFÉ catalog at www.cafelibraries.org.
• Try new ways of reading. There’s no “wrong” way to read. Ebooks, audiobooks, non-fiction, magazines…they all count. Listen to audiobooks as you drive or do dishes. Keep an ebook on your device so you can read instead of scrolling social media. You can try both ebooks and audiobooks with your library card by using the free Libby app or going to wplc.overdrive.com.
• Create a reading goal. Read in a genre you’ve never tried before. Seek out authors with different life experiences. Pick a certain number of books to enjoy this year. A challenge can make reading more fun.
Here’s to a new year, good company, and new books to discover.
