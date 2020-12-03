MILWAUKEE — Online shoppers should be aware of ‘porch pirates,’ people stealing packages from unsuspecting homeowners. In fact, package theft is at an all-time high since so many people are using online services.
Although certain crimes occur more often around the holidays, the U.S. Postal Service has a few ways one can keep packages safe from thieves.
Don’t leave delivered packages unattended. If possible, don’t leave delivered packages unattended for long periods of time.
Take advantage of online tracking services offered by retailers; if the company says it was delivered but it’s not at the delivered address, report it.
Consider monitoring the front door. If you have a home security camera system, make sure it captures activity at the front door and mailbox. If one catches any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert the local postal inspectors. Video surveillance goes a long way in preventing crimes and catching bad guys.
Customize the delivery. If one knows the package is going to be larger than the mailbox, authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified out-of-sight location. One can also request pick-up at their facility.
Secure the shipment. Signature confirmations ensure that the package ends up in the right hands. Register the most valuable packages so special care and documentation are used every step of the way. Ship packages to where one is, not where one is not.
Talk to employers. See if they'll agree to have packages delivered to the workplace instead of the home address.
Watch for suspicious activity. Some thieves follow delivery trucks waiting for the opportune time to steal packages. If one notices something out of place in a neighborhood, report it to the proper authorities with specific details.
Report it to BBB Scam Tracker to help warn others if one has been affected by stolen packages.
For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002. Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
