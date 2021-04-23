MARSHFIELD — Security Health Plan is offering a new health plan for large employers that offers access to two powerful local provider systems, including primary and specialty care providers at real cost savings to members.
Enrich is currently available to large fully insured and self-funded employers with employees who live in Dodge County beginning July 1.
The Enrich health plan features Marshfield Clinic Health System, including Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam (formerly Beaver Dam Community Hospital), and UW-Health as the two major health care providers in the network. Enrich members also have access to other local providers who round out the network. Enrich is for employees in Dodge County who want local access to specialty and primary care.
Enrich also features these value-added perks for enrolled members:
• Lower copays for prescriptions filled at a Marshfield Clinic Health System pharmacy, including Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam Pharmacy;
• $30 quarterly credit for over-the-counter items and supplies;
• 100% coverage for unlimited Care My Way visits;
• Access to the Patient Navigator Program for help scheduling appointments, answering questions about bills and health plan coverage, and requesting medical records.
In addition, employers may choose to supplement their employees’ coverage with no-cost primary care services at Marshfield Clinic Health System. Members with this add-on benefit will have 100% coverage for minor acute care visits, office outpatient visits and basic lab services in addition to preventive care.
