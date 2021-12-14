Parade of trees fill Juneau library

JUNEAU — Twenty-nine decorated Christmas trees are on display at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., during library hours. The library is open Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon throughout the month of December.
The trees are a continuation of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce celebration of its 25th annual Parade of Trees Open House held recently with music, refreshments and a raffle.
This is a milestone year for the Juneau Chamber of Commerce annual Parade of Trees celebrating 25 years of dedicated chamber members, businesses, organizations and youth groups who sponsor and decorate trees along with community volunteer decorators who enjoy decorating trees for some of the sponsors.
“It is definitely a community supported event including the Dodgeland FFA setting up trees, providing ‘goodies’ and serving them at the open house, Dodgeland and St. John’s schools music students providing music, American Legion Juneau Post 15 sponsoring the raffle of donated items from groups, organizations, sponsors and community members,” said organizer Mary Webster-Abitz.
The first Parade of Trees took place Dec. 8, 1996, in the fitness center at Clearview North, Juneau, with eight trees on display. The following year, the Parade of Trees was an integral part of the grand opening celebration and dedication of the new Juneau Public Library. Since then, the parade has been held at the Library.
In conjunction with the annual Parade of Trees opening day, the Juneau Public Library celebrated 55 years of service to the community with a reception surrounded by decorated trees in 2004.
In the midst of COVID-19 last year, the chamber made the decision to bring a bit of normal back to the community and go ahead with the Parade of Trees.
It was scaled back with limitations on the number of trees set up and how many people could be in the library at any given time with no open house celebration.
Library patrons and others were able to browse and enjoy the decorated trees.
The restrictions encouraged the committee to develop the first virtual Parade of Trees made available on YouTube, library web site and Facebook, Juneau Cable Channel 991 and chamber web site and have a presentation ready to go for this year.
