Jefferson County 4-H holds annual speech contest

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County 4-H program held its annual speech contest Tuesday night, with participants ranging from kindergartners through age 14.
Breaking from tradition, this year’s competitors could speak on any topic they chose rather than having to center their speeches on a certain theme.
Deb Ebel, a teacher at West Elementary School in Jefferson served as the judge for the 2021 contest, held live (but masked) at the Jefferson County Extension building.
Kindergartner Ella Hansen, 6, a member of the Rock River Clovers 4-H Club, spoke about barn cats, earning a Cloverbud ribbon.
Third-grade student Lillian Hansen, 9, also of Rock River Clovers, spoke about her first year in the pig project, earning a blue ribbon.
Cadence Filer, 6, a first grade student from the Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club, gave a presentation on the 4-H Pledge and what it means to her. She earned a Cloverbud ribbon.
Breanna Buchholz, 12, Jefferson a member of the Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club, gave a presentation on how to draw a rose, earning a blue ribbon.
Joey Shoop, 14, Jefferson, also from the Jefferson Boosters, gave a demonstration on “Milk Magic,” a science project people could duplicate at home. He earned an Award of Excellence.
Michael Wilson, 13, Watertown, from the Farmington All-Stars, talked about “Fantasy Worldbuilding through 4H” based on a collaborative creative writing class he had taken online through the state 4-H program. He earned an Award of Excellence.
