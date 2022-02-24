BEAVER DAM — The board of directors of the Pregnancy Support Center has introduced its new Executive Director Nancy Ann Villegas.

Villegas has experience directing and managing a large organization, leading staff, volunteers and working with families.

At Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County, one will find a safe and confidential place where compassionate help is offered to women who are facing a challenging situation due to pregnancy.

For more information on Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County, call 920-219-9305, or visit www.pscdci.com.

