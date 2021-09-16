marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Sep 16, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:Cory Lee Bennett to Jessica Marie Garb, both of Beaver Dam.Rustin Lee Billings to Dawn Marie Faber, both of Lomira.Daniel James Billington to Laura Vicky Axelson, both of Oak Grove.Tommy Gabriel Boone of Webb City, Mo., to Jacqueline Ann Freriks of Waupun.Kristopher Calix Villafranca to Caridad Alana Villarreal, both of Beaver Dam.Trent Allen Fetzer to Ember Marie Shea, both of Hubbard.Craig William Ganske to Gena Michelle Bush, both of Beaver Dam.Ethan Richard Geishardt to Olivia Jean Shafer, both of Lomira.Charles John Gretzinger II to Heather Elise Garcia, both of Watertown.Michael Thomas Grund to Christina LeeAnn Remers, both of Fox Lake.Tyler Jeffery Henning to Natalie Kirsten Bonack, both of Mayville.Joshua Robert Huempfner to Danielle Elizabeth Busby, both of Waupun.Kenneth Allen King to Jacqueline Marie Stommel, both of Iron Ridge.Aaron Reid Klas of Waterloo to Victoria Lois Konieck of Watertown.Randy William Krueger to Amy Sue Bindrich, both of Leroy.Neal Allen Lischka to Bridgett Frances Herrick, both of Calamus.Nathan Lester Margelofsky to Elizabeth Jane Baerwolf, both of Elba.Marc Vincent Miller to Alesha Michelle Einerson Winchester, both of Juneau.Jason Dennis Nell to Katie Marie Ehlenfeldt, both of Beaver Dam.Joshua Lee Pederson to Hannah Sheree Ward, both of Lowell.Steven Troy Rachels to Jillian Ann Smulders, both of Beaver Dam.Andrew James Russo to Ashley Lynn Schuett, both of Watertown.Tyler Scott Sabel to Caitlyn Jean Towne, both of Waupun.Kenneth Arthur Schauer of Watertown to Sherry Lou Klosinski of Norway, Wis.Stephen John Schmidt to Mary Ann LaPine, both of Hubbard.Michael Jerome Schmidt of Beaver Dam to Robin Lee Katalin of Clinton.Jessy Ryan Schuster to Erin Rae Schaalma, both of Juneau.Erica Leigh Schwantes of Watertown to Agnieszka Okuniewska of Poland.Jordon Mitchell Shaw of Trenton to Elizabeth Faith Kooiman of Metomen.Edward William Terres to Megan Marie VanDamme, both of Chicago, Ill.Brandon Taylor White of Watertown to Keri Nicole Bush of Antioch, Ill.Luke Elvin Joseph Will to Leslie Allison Tadin, both of Watertown.Brandon Scot Youmans to Allison Lauren Birmingham, both of Rubicon.Travis James Zuelsdorf to Taylor Renee Welch, both of Beaver Dam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 10 Questions — Brandon Kracht Uncle imprisoned in nephew's heroin death Police chief retires to spend more time with family, martial arts Jefferson schools' mask mandate overturned JFK, 911 haunt city man's old math classroom Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
