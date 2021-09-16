JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:

Cory Lee Bennett to Jessica Marie Garb, both of Beaver Dam.

Rustin Lee Billings to Dawn Marie Faber, both of Lomira.

Daniel James Billington to Laura Vicky Axelson, both of Oak Grove.

Tommy Gabriel Boone of Webb City, Mo., to Jacqueline Ann Freriks of Waupun.

Kristopher Calix Villafranca to Caridad Alana Villarreal, both of Beaver Dam.

Trent Allen Fetzer to Ember Marie Shea, both of Hubbard.

Craig William Ganske to Gena Michelle Bush, both of Beaver Dam.

Ethan Richard Geishardt to Olivia Jean Shafer, both of Lomira.

Charles John Gretzinger II to Heather Elise Garcia, both of Watertown.

Michael Thomas Grund to Christina LeeAnn Remers, both of Fox Lake.

Tyler Jeffery Henning to Natalie Kirsten Bonack, both of Mayville.

Joshua Robert Huempfner to Danielle Elizabeth Busby, both of Waupun.

Kenneth Allen King to Jacqueline Marie Stommel, both of Iron Ridge.

Aaron Reid Klas of Waterloo to Victoria Lois Konieck of Watertown.

Randy William Krueger to Amy Sue Bindrich, both of Leroy.

Neal Allen Lischka to Bridgett Frances Herrick, both of Calamus.

Nathan Lester Margelofsky to Elizabeth Jane Baerwolf, both of Elba.

Marc Vincent Miller to Alesha Michelle Einerson Winchester, both of Juneau.

Jason Dennis Nell to Katie Marie Ehlenfeldt, both of Beaver Dam.

Joshua Lee Pederson to Hannah Sheree Ward, both of Lowell.

Steven Troy Rachels to Jillian Ann Smulders, both of Beaver Dam.

Andrew James Russo to Ashley Lynn Schuett, both of Watertown.

Tyler Scott Sabel to Caitlyn Jean Towne, both of Waupun.

Kenneth Arthur Schauer of Watertown to Sherry Lou Klosinski of Norway, Wis.

Stephen John Schmidt to Mary Ann LaPine, both of Hubbard.

Michael Jerome Schmidt of Beaver Dam to Robin Lee Katalin of Clinton.

Jessy Ryan Schuster to Erin Rae Schaalma, both of Juneau.

Erica Leigh Schwantes of Watertown to Agnieszka Okuniewska of Poland.

Jordon Mitchell Shaw of Trenton to Elizabeth Faith Kooiman of Metomen.

Edward William Terres to Megan Marie VanDamme, both of Chicago, Ill.

Brandon Taylor White of Watertown to Keri Nicole Bush of Antioch, Ill.

Luke Elvin Joseph Will to Leslie Allison Tadin, both of Watertown.

Brandon Scot Youmans to Allison Lauren Birmingham, both of Rubicon.

Travis James Zuelsdorf to Taylor Renee Welch, both of Beaver Dam.

