OCONOMOWOC — Lake Area Free Clinic was awarded the Gold Seal of Excellence from the Wisconsin Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.
The standards of excellence covers a wide range of topics such as governance and administration, optimal access to care, quality improvement, and medication management.
Deciding to implement these standards takes time and is no small task.
Dennis Skrajewski, executive director of the Wisconsin Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, said, “We want to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and commitment Lake Area Free Clinic has made to promote best-practices and maximize access to quality healthcare for the most vulnerable in their community.”
The standards of excellence are a dynamic tool that offers measurable guidance for free and charitable clinics to meet the quality challenges of health care delivery. Skrajewski added, “We created the standards of excellence to promote quality care among Wisconsin’s free and charitable clinics serving the uninsured, underserved, economically and socially disadvantaged, marginalized and vulnerable populations of Wisconsin.”
Executive Director Mary Reich said, “WAFCC’s Gold Seal of Standards provides recognition of Lake Area Free Clinic being a sound organization and of our commitment to providing comprehensive high-quality healthcare. It is definitely an asset to be able to speak to this designation when describing the clinic to donors and grantors. We are grateful for WAFCC and the support it provides, such as the opportunity to have a VISTA to take on initiatives such as the standards.”
Upon receiving this gold seal, Lake Area Free Clinic becomes the fifth free clinic in Wisconsin to do so.
