JEFFERSON — Eight public libraries in Jefferson County are among the 24 libraries in the Bridges Library System to be awarded grants through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Institute for Museum and Library Services in 2020 for support in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the funding has been used to expand digital access and address technical needs related to the pandemic.
“Our libraries strive to provide barrier-free digital resources essential for learning, working, and daily life,” said Karol Kennedy, director of the Bridges Library System.
Monies were spent on a variety of digital projects, including upgrades and expansion of WiFi access and technical equipment for patron and staff use. “These CARES Act funds put us closer to that goal and provide tremendous benefit to the communities we serve.” Abby Armour, director of the Johnson Creek Public Library, said the teleconferencing equipment they purchased with the grant money is available for anyone to use. “The idea is to provide a virtual “room” for meetings just like we provide real rooms to meet in,” she said.
In addition, all public libraries in the Bridges Library System, including the Watertown Public Library and the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo, put part of their grant funding toward the purchase of an online homework help and learning tool for students and job seekers called HelpNow. HelpNow is available for free to anyone with a library card at www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/helpnow.
The Bridges Library System provides individual member libraries, as well as residents of Waukesha and Jefferson counties, benefits in the form of greater fiscal security, increased access to information and services, and progressive, collaborative relationships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.