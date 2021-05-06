LEBANON — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon is hosting a drive-through Ruby’s Pantry on Tuesday.
Each month, Ruby’s Pantry brings a semi of food and household products to Lebanon. The food distribution times are to subject to the time the truck arrives and how much is needed to be done to put shares together. The goal is to start distributing food by 3 p.m. and continue until 6 pm. Distribution will continue until 360 shares are gone.
Participants are asked to follow the traffic pattern starting by St. Peter’s Church on County Highway MM. Ruby’s traffic will be routed through three lines, one for single shares, one for doubles and one for more than two shares. Guests are asked to load the shares into their own vehicle. If one is unable to load a share, have a friend pick it up.
There are no income or residency requirement to attend a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution. Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal funding and is funded primarily by the $20 donation per share to help cover operational costs such as trucking and refrigeration.
If one is interested in becoming a volunteer, go online to create a new user account at https://rubyspantry.org/ Follow us on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry — St. Peter’s Lebanon WI for any updates or changes.
St. Peter’s is located seven miles northeast of Watertown at the intersection of County Highways MM and R.
