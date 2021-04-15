The Watertown Music Boosters will hold a Music Through the Decades Scavenger Hunt Saturday.
The hunt will take two hours within the city limits with staggered starting times between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
The cost is $20 a team of two to four people. Participants will receive a swag bag.
The hunt departs from Watertown High School, 825 Endeavor Dr.
Winners and prizes will be announced on Facebook at 7 p.m.
Pre-registration is required by Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/wmbhunt.
Along with the scavenger hunt, there will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle tickets for $10 each or three for $25.
For more information, go to Watertown Music Boosters Facebook Group or WMBScavengerHunt@gmail.com.
The Watertown Music Boosters woks to support music education in the Watertown Unified School District.
