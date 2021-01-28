BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has announced a pause in active scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine as high demand has filled the clinic schedule through April based on current availability of the vaccine.
Those who currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, including frontline health care workers, emergency responders and those 65 and older, can be placed on a wait list. To be placed on the vaccine wait list, visit https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/covid-19-vaccine and complete the necessary form. If one does not have access to the internet, call 1-855-908-5029 and leave a message to receive a call back. Further information will be released as soon as scheduling reopens.
“We are excited by the tremendous response of the community looking to secure vaccine,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam chief administrative officer. “In one day, we had over 1,000 calls. We want everyone who wants the vaccine to receive it, but we must manage the supply and the specific guidance on phasing as outlined by the state of Wisconsin. We ask for patience from the community as we work to meet the growing need and look forward to continuing to be the place you get your care in Dodge County.”
For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 vaccine, who qualifies and scheduling status, visit www.bdch.com/covid-vaccine.
